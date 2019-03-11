Warren police: Woman stabs ex-boyfriend, drives him to hospital where he dies

WARREN, Mich. - A fatal stabbing was reported Friday night in Warren.

Warren police say a 25-year-old woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend, a 24-year-old, in the abdomen on Friday night around 11:20 p.m. in a parking lot on the 27000 block of Hoover Road.

Police say the woman, along with two other women, drove the man to the hospital, where he later died.

The woman was arrested Saturday morning in Detroit. Police say she's claiming self defense.

The names of the man and woman have not yet been released.

