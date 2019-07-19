Warren robbery suspect in custody after crashing Mustang while fleeing police

WARREN, Mich. - Warren police arrested a robbery suspect who crashed a Mustang while leading police on a chase, according to authorities.

Two people were wanted in connection with a robbery at the Kmart at 10 Mile and Dequindre roads around 11:10 a.m. Friday, police said.

The robbery suspects fled in a Mustang but crashed into another vehicle, ending the chase, according to officials.

One suspect was taken into custody, police said.

No additional details have been released.

