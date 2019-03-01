Warren teen who allegedly stabbed high school classmate to death headed to trial

WARREN, Mich. - Detectives say Tanaya Lewis spun into a rage and stabbed Danya Gibson to death with a knife at a Warren high school last fall. Police say it was all over a girl.

A judge decided Friday that Lewis will go to trial. She is facing a life sentence for first-degree murder.

“Put her a** in jail and leave her there,” said Vee, the victim's aunt.

Police said Lewis, 17, stabbed and killed Gibson inside a Fitzgerald High School classroom in September 2018.

“By Ms. Lewis’ own statement, she hates Ms. Gibson. You listen to her talk to the detective in her statement. She said she ruined everything,” said assistant prosecution attorney Bill Cataldo.

Cataldo said Lewis allegedly stabbed Gibson four times, two in the chest and two in the back, with a kitchen knife she brought from home.

“She’s the second person in the class, goes in, takes her seat and remains there," Cataldo said.

During the testimony, Lewis held her head down, but Vee said she’s not buying it.

“Let her sit there and let her rot. She wasn’t showing sympathy earlier. She wants to show sympathy, she wasn’t sorry when she did that. I do not feel sorry for her or her people, period," Vee said. "Now we’re here, and got to hear it hear it again, and hear it again. We didn’t even get a chance to say bye to her. She was dead at the school before she even got to the hospital."

