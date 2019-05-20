Warren woman accused of using $800 in fake money to buy painting in Oakland County

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Warren woman is accused of using $800 in fake money to buy a painting in Bloomfield Township, police said.

A man called police at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 30 from the 4000 block of Telegraph Road. He said he had been given $800 in fake $50 bills from a woman who had identified herself as Pam, according to authorities.

Paula Garrison, 51, was arrested in connection with the incident. She is charged with uttering and publishing counterfeit money and larceny by false pretenses.

Garrison was arraigned Thursday and is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail. She is scheduled to return to court May 30.

