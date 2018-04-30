Warren woman wakes up to find armed robber wearing ski mask inside her home

WARREN, Mich. - A Warren woman said she woke up Monday to find a man in a ski mask and holding a knife demanding money.

The man got away with the woman's purse. The incident happened at a home on LaSalle Street near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Police said the woman couldn't have done anything else to protect herself. She locked her doors and set a burglar alarm, but that still didn't stop the robber.

The woman woke to a noise around 6 a.m. Monday and saw a man with a knife standing over her. He worked fast, demanding money.

Police said the woman's son was already at work. He got a text message alert because the security system had been tripped.

Getting in was easy for the intruder because he apparently had a key, but didn't have the code to shut off the alarm, police said.

Family members said the man was able to get in because of some recent work they'd had done in the house. They believe someone might have stolen a key or saw one lying around and made a copy.

Police said the woman wasn't physically hurt, but she's shaken up by the incident.

