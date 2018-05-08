Washtenaw County officials search for missing 52-year-old woman from Salem Township

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 52-year-old woman from Salem Township.

Christina Luch was last seen driving a white 2016 Ford Escape with Michigan license plate No. DED3624.

Luch's husband told police that his wife is in a manic state and could be a threat to herself and others.

No picture or further description of Luch was provided.

Anyone with information about Luch's whereabouts is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911.

