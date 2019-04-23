Washtenaw County sheriff declares State of Emergency due to understaffed jail

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Washtenaw County sheriff declared a state of emergency inside the county jail.

The declaration comes amid concerns over unacceptably low staffing levels inside the lockup and he said they’ve been like that for quite some time.

“We’re at critical staffing levels right now, that we don’t anticipate getting out of anytime soon,” said Sheriff Jerry L. Clayton.

They need more qualified employees and they need them right now, he said.

“Normally, we like to be around 8-10 percent vacancies. Twelve percent to 15 percent, we start to get very concerned,” Clayton said.

Currently, they’re at 23 percent.

“Hiring qualified staff continues to be a challenge. We’re at a point where we can anticipate the summer, with vacations and retirements, where our staffing is not going to get any better,” Clayton said.

Clayton said he could shut down the jail and operate at minimal staffing levels, but that only presents a bigger challenge over time. That’s why hiring is top priority right now, especially as summer is just right around the corner.

The sheriff said he’s not concerned when it comes to safety and security inside the jail, but he stands by his state of emergency. He wants to be proactive before they get to that point.

