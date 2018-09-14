Unknown suspects set fire to laundry rooms in Ypsilanti Township apartment buildings

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate cases of arson in Ypsilanti Township that happened Wednesday

In both cases, unknown suspects set laundry rooms on fire in apartment buildings.

In the first incident, deputies responded to an apartment complex on the 400 block of North Harris Road at 12:05 p.m. The suspects set the laundry room of the location on fire and left in an unknown direction.

In the second incident, police responded to a report of a fire around 12:40 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of East Cross. According to authorities, between 8:00 and 8:15 a.m., the suspects set a fire in the laundry room.

In both cases, there were no injuries and only minor property damage was reported.

Both cases of arson are under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.