Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Scio Township man

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is looking for 45-year-old Henry Christian Nuwer-Cerniglia (commonly known as Chris) of Scio Township, who was last seen around noon on Friday, July 6.

Nuwer-Cerniglia was last seen by a work crew on Friday at his home in the 1000 block of Bandera Drive, according to authorities.

Authorities say that Nuwer-Cerniglia's family contacted the sheriff's office after he failed to return home.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.