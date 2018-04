YPSILANTI, Mich. - Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating a cow that went missing in Washtenaw County.

According to authorities, the cow went missing near the intersection of Ellis and Textile roads in Ypsilanti. It has a blue tag in its left ear.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the cow is urged to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.