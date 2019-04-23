WATCH: 2019 McLaren Brooksie Way Half Marathon kickoff

PONTIAC, Mich. - Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson and race director Deb Flynn held a news conference Tuesday morning to kick off the 2019 McLaren Brooksie Way Half Marathon.

This year marks the 12th staging of the Brooksie Way family of races. The half marathon, 10k and 5k races are set for Sept. 22 at Oakland University.

Patterson unveiled the 2019 Brooksie Way race logo, introduced charity partners and race sponsors and awarded five Brooksie Way Minigrants.

