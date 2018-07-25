WATCH: A closer look at Sergio Marchionne's life and career

DETROIT - Sergio Marchionne died Wednesday at age 66.

He leaves behind a legacy as one of the most impressive turnaround executives any industry has ever seen. He grabbed the Chrysler brand out of despair and saved it from definite failure.

Born in Italy, raised and educated in Canada, Marchionne was a worldwide leader who believed in the importance of Detroit's status as the center of the auto industry.

In the video above, Local 4's Rod Meloni takes a closer look at not only his career but his life leading up to it.

Bill Ford, GM's Mary Barra issue statements

Bill Ford Jr. issued this statement Wednesday morning:

"Sergio Marchionne was one of the most respected leaders in the industry whose creativity and bold determination helped to restore Chrysler to financial health and grow Fiat Chrysler into a profitable global automaker. His extraordinary leadership, candor and passion for the industry will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time."

General Motors CEO Mary Barra issued this statement:

"We at General Motors offer our condolences to Sergio Marchionne’s family and friends. Sergio created a remarkable legacy in the automotive industry. Our thoughts are also with our industry colleagues at Fiat Chrysler as they deal with this sudden loss."

