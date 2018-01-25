WATCH: Aly Raisman speaks out after Nassar sentencing

Olympian Aly Raisman spoke live Thursday morning on NBC's TODAY Show less than a day after Larry Nassar was sentenced to prison for abusing her and dozens of other young gymnasts.
Watch Raisman's full interview with Hoda Kotb:
Watch @hodakotb's full interview with @Aly_Raisman pic.twitter.com/aW842kDTPv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 25, 2018
"We need to hold these organizations accountable -- USA Gymnastics, United States Olympic Committee, MSU (Michigan State University), they need an independent investigation," said Raisman. "This is bigger than Larry Nassar."
