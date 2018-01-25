News

WATCH: Aly Raisman speaks out after Nassar sentencing

Olympian speaks on TODAY Show

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
Aly Raisman speaks live on the TODAY Show on Jan. 25, 2018. (NBC)

Olympian Aly Raisman spoke live Thursday morning on NBC's TODAY Show less than a day after Larry Nassar was sentenced to prison for abusing her and dozens of other young gymnasts. 

Watch Raisman's full interview with Hoda Kotb:

"We need to hold these organizations accountable -- USA Gymnastics, United States Olympic Committee, MSU (Michigan State University), they need an independent investigation," said Raisman. "This is bigger than Larry Nassar."

