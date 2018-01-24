WATCH: Day 7 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

LANSING, Mich. - Over 100 victims spoke at the sentencing hearing for former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar who has plead guilty to several counts of sexual abuse and assault.

Nassar pleaded guilty to abusing young girls for decades. His main sentencing hearing started on Jan. 16 and ended the following Wednesday.

LIVE STREAM: Sentencing, victim statements expected in Larry Nassar case

WATCH: Day 1 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

WATCH: Day 2 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

WATCH: Day 3 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

WATCH: Day 4 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

WATCH: Day 5 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

WATCH: Day 6 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

Below you'll find victim statements as they are being made. This list will be updated throughout the day. (Warning: Strong, disturbing language in videos)

Sterling Riethman told the court that is important for her and the other survivors not to feel shame or guilt.

“These decisions were his, not mine,” Riethman said. “I cannot blame myself for trusting my physician to do his job and I cannot hold myself responsible for his criminal actions.”

Watch her statement below:

Kaylee Lorincz called Nassar a monster and had harsh words for the defense attorneys for indirectly outing her a

“I understand that defense attorneys have a job to do, and I respect that. But it’s how you do your job that matters,” Lorincz said. “So thank you for giving my identity away before I even wanted to.”

Watch her statement below:

Rachael DenHollander was the last victim impact statement delivered to the court. She told the court that the head gymnastics coach at MSU threatened an athlete after abuse by Nassar was reported.

“Four girls and women had described in detail to three different athletic departments at MSU what he was doing,” DenHollander said.

Watch her statement below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.