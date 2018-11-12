WATCH: Judge who sentenced Nassar speaks out on Today Show

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina speaks to Larry Nassar and his attorney Shannon Smith during a hearing on Jan. 16, 2018.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who presided over Larry Nassar's sentencing, spoke out Monday morning in a live interview for the first time since she sentenced him to 175 years in prison for his decades of sexual abuse of women and girls.

“I am fair and impartial at sentencing. The fact that I kept listening is just justice," she said.

Aquilina has been named one of Glamour Magazine's Women of the Year.

Nassar's attorneys have been accusing Judge Aquilina of being biased. They asked for Aquilina to be disqualified from being involved in the future and for a new sentencing hearing due to the judge's alleged bias.

Nassar's attorneys allege Aquilina enjoys the publicity and has talked about the case publicly, citing a Facebook post and the comments on it.

When the motion to disqualify the judge was filed, Nassar's team also said he had been attacked in federal prison, an attack encouraged by Aquilina's comments.

The state attorney general's office strongly pushed back, saying the comments were after Nassar pleaded pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting young athletes, including some girls under the age of 13.

Another argument was the judge has talked to the media. Local 4 has attempted to reach out to Aquilina and she would not talk about the case.

In the end, Aquilina refused to recuse herself and said bias was not a factor.

"He has buyer's remorse. He's really seeking a reduction of time," Aquilina said. "He's really seeking a second chance."

