WATCH LIVE: 2019 McLaren Brooksie Way Half Marathon kickoff

PONTIAC, Mich. - Watch live Tuesday morning as Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson and race director Deb Flynn hold a news conference to kick off the 2019 McLaren Brooksie Way Half Marathon.

This year marks the 12th staging of the Brooksie Way family of races. The half marathon, 10k and 5k races are set for Sept. 22 at Oakland University.

Patterson will unveil the 2019 Brooksie Way race logo, introduce charity partners and race sponsors and award five Brooksie Way Minigrants.

Watch live at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

