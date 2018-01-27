LIVE STREAM: AG Bill Schuette gives update on investigation into how MSU handled Larry Nassar case

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will give an update Saturday at noon about his investigation into how Michigan State University handled the Larry Nassar case.

Local 4 will have live coverage before and after Schuette's press conference.

The MSU Board of Trustees asked Schuette to investigate the events surrounding the wide-ranging sexual abuse case of the former doctor.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians.

He admitted he molested gymnasts and kept a collection of child pornography. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison last month. He was sentenced to 40-175 years Wednesday for sexually abusing young athletes.

The university hired a former federal prosecutor to investigate whether the school handled things properly with Nassar. The prosecutor concluded in findings to the university that "Nassar fooled everyone around him -- patients, friends, colleagues and fellow doctors at MSU."

The findings also noted that the prosecutor’s investigation showed that no one at the school knew that Nassar was engaging in criminal behavior.

