WATCH LIVE: Detroit Grand Prix to announce plan to improve iconic Belle Isle fountain

DETROIT - The Grand Prix will announce a significant contribution from the 2018 Grand Prixmiere fundraiser to help keep the iconic Scott Fountain operating on Belle Isle for the future.

Details of the improvements to the more than 90-year-old Fountain will be outlined at the announcement.

WHO:

Bud Denker, Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear

Michael Simcoe, VP of Global Design for GM and chair of the 2018 PwC Grand Prixmiere presented by Chevrolet

Sarah Earley, Belle Isle Conservancy

Karis Floyd, Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Robert Carpenter, DTE Energy



We are here at Belle Isle for a special #DetroitGP announcement at the James Scott Memorial Fountain! Watch live on @Local4News starting at 10am. https://t.co/INMHu7Gjc4 pic.twitter.com/CPcaMFQVJe — Detroit Grand Prix (@detroitgp) September 11, 2018

