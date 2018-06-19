WATCH LIVE: Ford unveiling plans for Detroit's historic Michigan Central Station

DETROIT - Ford Motor Company is revealing the future of Michigan Central Station Tuesday morning.

Ford shared several renderings of the old train depot ahead of the official announcement. See them here.

The company is also expected to announce details about tours that will allow the public to go inside the building before renovations begin.

Watch the announcement live at 11 a.m.

The company is creating a Corktown campus. Its electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle business teams moved into a building at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard earlier this year, and the company recently purchased Michigan Central Station, the former Detroit Public Schools Book Depository, two acres of vacant land and the site of an old brass factory.

Ford is planning on creating a campus that will consist of about 1.2 million square feet of property in Corktown. The mixed-use space will feature office space, retail space and residential housing. The company plans to locate about 2,500 employees, mostly from its mobility team, to the space by 2022.

The new developments, including the one at MCS, will also have room to accommodate 2,500 more employees of partners and other businesses, Ford said.

