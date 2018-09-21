WATCH LIVE: Funeral for David CiChiera, founder of Michigan Opera Theatre

DETROIT - Dr. David DiChiera, the founder and longtime general director of the Michigan Opera Theatre, will be memorialized Friday.

DiChiera died Tuesday at his home in Detroit. He was 83 years old and had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2017.

A public visitation and funeral service will take place Friday at the Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway, Detroit.

The visitation will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the service at 1 p.m.

Watch Friday's events live here:

