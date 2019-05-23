WATCH LIVE: Go inside Michigan Central Station in Detroit as Ford provides restoration update

DETROIT - A constant sight at Michigan Central Station since Ford announced it acquired the historic building last summer? Construction workers.

Day or night, crews are at the former train depot, presumably transforming what has been referred to as an eyesore for years.

Ford is slated to announce the next phase of construction and offer a glimpse at what has been done inside the building thus far Thursday.

Michigan Central Station closed in 1988. It has been empty ever since, aside from homeless people who took refuge in the hulking structure, critters and thrill seekers looking to explore the iconic building. Plans for the depot have continually fallen through until Ford announced it had purchased the building last summer.

Ford is planning on creating a campus that will consist of about 1.2 million square feet of property in Corktown. The mixed-use space will feature office space, retail space and residential housing.

A rendering of future Michigan Central Station plans from Ford Motor Company.

The company has said that it wants to use artifacts from the building. Renderings of the train station indicate that historic aspects of the large structure will remain, even though the former depot will house autonomous vehicle development.

While it's going to be several more years until the building opens to the public and the company relocates workers to the space, it's become part of the community.

A celebration was held to announce plans for the former train station, and the public was allowed in the building before major renovations began.

Michigan Central Station on June 19, 2018. (Amber Ainsworth/ClickOnDetroit)

Ford also hosted a winter festival outside the depot, complete with a light show showcasing the building's past and future, as well as local artists. Check the light show out here.

