WATCH LIVE: 'Major announcement' about Cobo Center in Detroit

DETROIT - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in attendance for a "major announcement" Wednesday morning about Cobo Center in Downtown Detroit.

The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority (DRCFA) is hosting the news conference at 11 a.m.

Watch it live here at ClickOnDetroit.

DRCFA officials will be joined by Whitmer to make a "significant announcement," according to their news release.

Cobo Center offers 723,000 feet of exhibit space, one of the largest of its kind in North America. According to the DRCFA, Cobo is the 17th largest convention center in America.

Operational control of Cobo Center was transferred to the DRCFA in September 2009 as part of an agreement with the state of Michigan, the city of Detroit, and Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Each of those entities appointed a member to the DRCFA board. Larry Alexander serves as chairman of the board. He was appointed by the governor.

Whitmer held her inauguration festivities at Cobo Center earlier this year.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.