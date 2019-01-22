WATCH LIVE: Michigan Central Station Winter Festival 3D light show in Detroit

DETROIT - Ford's new Michigan Central Station Winter Festival features a 3D light show projected onto the 18-story building.

Watch the light show live above.

The light show will play three times an hour, and the building will serve as a backdrop for local artists' work between those times. The show will include images of the station's glory days, its revitalization and its future.

MORE: Time-lapse video of Michigan Central Station light show

The festival will also include graffiti painting, live performances, s’mores, food trucks and beverage stations, ice carving, vendor booths, kids' activities and a Michigan Central Station history and artifacts exhibition curated by the Detroit Historical Society.

The festival is until Sunday. It runs from 5:30-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 5:30-9 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday. It will run until 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20.

