WATCH LIVE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer to address public health, safety during cold weather

DETROIT - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to host a news conference at noon Thursday to discuss actions the State of Michigan has taken to address threats to public health and safety related to record-low temperatures and wind chills.

Watch the news conference live here (above) at 12 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Whitmer requested residents turn down their thermostats to no higher than 65 degrees while the state is gripped by cold weather. She used the emergency alert system to ask consumers to lower their heat this week. The cellphone alert system is typically used for Amber Alerts in Michigan.

This emergency alert was sent to Michigan residents on Jan. 30, 2019. (WDIV)

“I’m coming to you now to ask for your help. Due to extremely high demand for natural gas with these record-low temperatures and a facility incident, Consumers Energy has asked that everyone who is able to turn down their thermostats through Friday at noon so we can all get through this with minimal harm," Whitmer said.

Whitmer signed an order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan earlier this week ahead of the forecasted sub-zero temperatures.

“Keeping Michiganders safe during this stretch of dangerously cold temperatures is our priority,” Whitmer said. “Such widespread, extreme conditions have not occurred in Michigan for many years and it is imperative that we are proactive with record-low temperatures being predicted by the National Weather Service. Wind chills are predicted as low as 50 degrees below zero in many places, such as metro Detroit which is especially unaccustomed to these temps."

Wath Whitmer's brief news conference from Wednesday night here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.