Officials discuss arrest of suspect wanted for widely shared child porn video

DETROIT - Alabama officials provided an update after the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a widely shared child porn video.

Lt. Brooke Walker of the State Bureau of Investigation’s Special Victims Unit and Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children spoke at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

What happened

Authorities in Alabama have identified and arrested the suspect in a child porn video being shared around the world.

WSFA in Alabama reports Germaine Moore, 44, has been taken into custody. Other news outlets report that the victim has been located and is safe.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced warrants Monday against Moore of Millbrook, just outside Montgomery.

State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Brooke Walker says Moore's wife has been detained and is not cooperating.

The video circulating on Facebook and other social media as far as Colorado and France shows a young girl performing oral sex on an adult.

Montgomery Police charged 42-year-old Jerrell Washington with distributing it, and warn that anyone who shares the video, even in outrage, can be charged as well.

Moore also wanted in Detroit

Moore also is wanted in Detroit, where prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted three girls. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Moore with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of distributing sexually explicit material of children.

He is accused of sexually assaulting the children at his mother's home in Detroit and at his home in Alabama while they were in his care between 2011 and 2017.

Moore is the children's relative. They were in his care while their mother was at work.

