A police chase is underway in Macomb County.

The chase was first spotted on Van Dyke, heading south near 15 Mile Road and then near 17 Mile Road and Dodge Park Road in Sterling Heights.

The vehicle was spotted around 7:30 a.m. on southbound Groesbeck near I-696 in Warren.

Watch live aerials in the video player above.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.