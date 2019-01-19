WATCH LIVE: President Trump to make announcement regarding immigration amid government shutdown

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement regarding immigration Saturday afternoon.

He will speak at 4 p.m. Watch the president's announcement live below.

According to CNN, a senior administration official said that Trump will be proposing extended protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and individuals with Temporary Protected Status in exchange for border wall funding.

A fight over funding for a wall at the southern border has led to the longest governemnt shutdown in history.

