WATCH LIVE: 'Significant' Gordie Howe International Bridge announcement expected Thursday

WINDSOR - The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WBDA) is expected to make a "significant" announcement Thursday morning in Windsor.

A news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday at the University of Windsor. The WBDA's mission is to construct the and operate the new international crossing.

You can watch the announcement live right here on ClickOnDetroit.

The multi-billion dollar Gordie Howe International Bridge project is expected to create thousands of jobs and connect 1-75 in Detroit and Highway 401 in Windsor, Ontario. It was back in 2012 when Michigan Gov. Snyder struck a deal with then Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper in which Canada would pay for Michigan's portion of the bridge. Canada would then recoup the costs from bridge tolls.

The bridge's naming after Detroit Red Wings icon Gordie Howe was announce during a news conference in 2015.

A timetable for completion remains unclear.

