WATCH LIVE: Sterling Heights police to release dashcam video from chase

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Sterling Heights Police Department is expected to release dashcam video Friday morning from a chase earlier this week that involved a stolen police vehicle.

Video showed police chasing a Ford Fusion on Tuesday morning through parts of Macomb County and into a neighborhood on Detroit's east side. The pursuit turned into a foot chase when two people ran from the Fusion. One of them was taken into custody while the other remains on the loose.

However, police have three people in custody now: two drivers and a passenger from one of the vehicles involved in the chase. Anthony Dwayne Brown, the driver of the Fusion, and passenger Marcino Cartier Lattner were arraigned Thursday on charges.

Anthony Dwayne Brown and Marcino Cartier Lattner (WDIV)

A third person, who was driving a Dodge Durango involved in the chase, was taken into custody Thursday night, police said, and is expected to be arraigned on charges Friday.

What happened

Sterling Heights police said it all started about 7 a.m. Tuesday when they received a report of shots fired between a Dodge Durango and a Ford Fusion near the intersection of Hall Road and M-53. Officers located the Dodge as it was pursuing the Ford.

According to authorities, Lattner jumped out of the Ford, and when police ran after him, he stole their patrol car and radioed dispatchers for help.

"They're trying to kill me," Lattner said over the police radio. "I need to get to the hospital."

The pursuit ended near I-94 and 12 Mile Road, when a Macomb County Sheriff's Department patrol car struck the stolen Sterling Heights patrol vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Warren police located the Ford on Van Dyke Avenue into Detroit. Police were able to take Brown into custody when two people fled the vehicle when it stopped on Nashville Street between Gunston Avenue and Elmo Street in Detroit. As stated, the second passenger who fled the Ford is still being sought by police.

Brown, from Saint Clair Shores, has been charged with fleeing and eluding police and Lattner, from Westland, has been charged with fleeing and eluding police, assaulting a police officer, unlawful driving away in an automobile and malicious destruction of police property.

The driver of the Durango is expected to face charges including fleeing and eluding third-degree, firearm discharge from a vehicle and felony firearm.

