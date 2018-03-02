WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence discusses tax reform at event in Detroit

DETROIT - Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Detroit on Friday to speak about tax reform and how it will impact the state of Michigan.

America First Policies is holding a Tax Cuts to Put America First event to discuss the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and how it will impact Detroit residents and the state of Michigan.

Air Force Two landed at Detroit Metro Airport around 3:05 p.m. Friday.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Woodward Ballroom at the Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit.

The event will also highlight President Donald Trump's policy accomplishments.

Pence was in Oakland County back in September to attend a private dinner in Bloomfield Hills and speak about the tax plan in Auburn Hills.

