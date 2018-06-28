Watch Local 4 tonight: Summer Safety Survival Guide

Watch Local 4 at 9 p.m. Thursday for a special "Summer Safety" survival guide.
The show will cover the following topics:
- How to prepare your family for potentially severe weather in Michigan
- Fireworks safety
- Swimming pool safety
- Playground safety
- How to stay safe from mosquitoes, ticks in Michigan
- How to help keep ticks out of your yard, house in Michigan
- Devices designed to help you stay safe in public places
- A warning about fish health
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.