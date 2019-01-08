WATCH: Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib addresses government shutdown

DETROIT - Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib held a news conference Tuesday morning in Detroit to address the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The Michigan Democrat's office said Tlaib was joined by community members and advocates to "put a human face on the impact of a government shutdown."

Tlaib made national headlines last week not only for being the first Palestinian-American woman sworn into U.S. Congress, but also for calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

"We're going to go in there and impeach the motherf---er," Tlaib said.

During Tuesday's news conference, Tlaib said she continues to stand by what she said but she does not want it to distract anyone from the goal of ending the government shutdown.

