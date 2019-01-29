WATCH: Michigan school district announces snow day with rendition of Drake's 'God's Plan'

WESTLAND, Mich. - Dangerously cold temperatures have forced numerous schools to cancel classes this week.
RELATED: Check the Metro Detroit school closings list here
The forecast is leading Wayne-Westland Community Schools to close Wednesday and Thursday, so Superintendent Shelley Holt and her administration decided to deliver the message through a rap.
Another Michigan school district also used music to announce school closings in a viral video. Check out the Swartz Creek Community Schools video here.
Watch the staff's rendition of Drake's "God's Plan" below.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.