WATCH: Michigan school district announces snow day with rendition of Drake's 'God's Plan'

The Wayne-Westland Community Schools administration delivers the snow days news with its own version of Drake's "God's Plan."

WESTLAND, Mich. - Dangerously cold temperatures have forced numerous schools to cancel classes this week.

The forecast is leading Wayne-Westland Community Schools to close Wednesday and Thursday, so Superintendent Shelley Holt and her administration decided to deliver the message through a rap.

Watch the staff's rendition of Drake's "God's Plan" below.

