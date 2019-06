PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Plymouth Township firefighters rescued a swan that got stuck in water with a strong current Tuesday evening.

Watch the rescue video below.

Authorities said the swan was caught in water at Hines Drive and Wilcox Road for more than a day.

Using a ladder and harness, Lt. Peter Bukis climbed into the water, grabbed the bird and saved it.

