WATCH: Police chase Macomb County drug suspect through swampy area

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - It took a police chase on the streets and through a swampy area to capture a man suspected to throwing cocaine out his car window in Macomb County, according to officials.

Drugs thrown from car window

Aniano Arreola-Mora, 27, of Ray Township, fled from Clinton Township police officers around 2:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of Dalcoma Drive and 19 Mile Road, authorities said.

Aniano Arreola-Mora (WDIV)

The tan 2003 Cadillac Arreola-Mora was driving had no license plate, and he threw an unknown object out the window during the chase, police said. Officials said the object was later identified as packages of cocaine.

Car chase

Macomb County deputies joined the chase on Garfield Road south of Hall Road, officials said.

The pursuit continued, and as the lead deputy tried to stop Arreola-Mora from going into oncoming traffic in a roundabout at 26 Mile Road and M-53, the patrol vehicle collided with Arreola-Mora's car twice, video shows.

The chase continued into Ray Township with the cars reaching speeds near 90 mph, police said.

Arreola-Mora pulled into a driveway on Ray Center Road and drove through the grass behind the home, video shows. He drove through some tall grass and got out of the vehicle in a wooded area.

Foot chase

Arreola-Mora fled on foot, forcing officers to go into the wooded area and chase him. Bodycam footage from a Macomb County deputy shows the deputy sprinting through the woods, in and out of water, and forcing Arreola-Mora toward other deputies.

Aniano Arreola-Mora (WDIV)

He was flushed out of the woods and taken into custody in the adjacent field, video shows.

You can watch the full body camera footage from the car chase and foot chase, as well as dash camera footage from the chase, in the videos below.

Videos from body, dash cameras

WARNING: There is some strong and profane language in the videos.

Body camera footage:

Dash camera footage:

Nobody was injured during the chase, but the Macomb County patrol car had minor damages, police said.

Charges

Arreola-Mora was taken to the Clinton Township Police Department to await charges. He was turned over to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, and prosecutors authorized charges.

He is facing charges of third-degree fleeing a police officer, possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and operating with a suspended, revoked or denied license. Those charges were issued from the Clinton Township police report.

He was arraigned on the Clinton Township charges Monday at the Macomb County Jail.

Arreola-Mora is also charged with third-degree fleeing a police officer, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and malicious destruction of landscaping between $200 and $1,000. Those charges stem from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office report.

He was arraigned Tuesday in 42-1 District Court on the Macomb County Sheriff's Office charges and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Arreola-Mora is scheduled to return to court July 2.

There's also some home surveillance video of the chase. You can see those videos below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.