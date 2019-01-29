WATCH: Residents in Metro Detroit battle snowfall Monday

DETROIT - On Monday drivers faced a day of slow, snowy commutes and after the snow stops falling temperatures are expected to get dangerously low.
Mara MacDonald had an update on roads around Rochester Road and M-59, watch that below.
In Macomb County Paula Tutman was in Washington Township with a look at efforts to clear the roads there. Monday was a frustrating day for snowplow drivers. Watch that below.
Despite the cold weather and rough driving conditions some businesses stayed open and those workers had to do their best to deal with the weather. Watch Jamie Edmond's report below.
