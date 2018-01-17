News

WATCH: Search on for meteorite in Macomb County

By Ken Haddad
The search is on for meteorite following Tuesday night's meteor sighting in Michigan.

The main search is happening in Macomb County, near Mt. Clemens - and even with the cold temps, people are out looking.

Meteorite can be worth a lot of money. Jason Colthorp will be reported on the search later on Local 4 News, but jumped onto the WDIV Facebook page for a little preview.

Watch it below:

