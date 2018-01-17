WATCH: Search on for meteorite in Macomb County

The search is on for meteorite following Tuesday night's meteor sighting in Michigan.

The main search is happening in Macomb County, near Mt. Clemens - and even with the cold temps, people are out looking.

Meteor triggers earthquake in Michigan: Here's everything we know

Meteorite can be worth a lot of money. Jason Colthorp will be reported on the search later on Local 4 News, but jumped onto the WDIV Facebook page for a little preview.

Watch it below:

BREAKING: Search for possible meteorite brought dozens to Macomb County farmland. NOW USGS estimates epicenter of meteor ☄️ earthquake to be North of Chelsea somewhere between Ann Arbor and East Lansing. 😒 #Local4 #Science #WildMeteoriteChase #michiganmeteor pic.twitter.com/y5UdvCNGNj — Jason Colthorp (@JasonColthorp) January 17, 2018

