WATCH: Shooting suspects jump from moving vehicle, flee after Pontiac police chase

PONTIAC, Mich. - Authorities are looking for two people after a shooting led to a police chase Monday in Pontiac.
Watch a video of the chase below.
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the 600 block of Palmer Drive just before 10 p.m.
Deputies got a suspect vehicle description, and a deputy saw the vehicle leaving the scene. When he tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away and drove a short distance before three people jumped from the rolling SUV and fled on foot.
Authorities said an AR-15 and two handguns were found in the back seat of the vehicle.
A K-9 located one of the people who jumped from the vehicle, an 18-year-old Pontiac man. Authorities said he was arrested without incident. He was wearing body armor when he was arrested.
Two other people haven't been located.
Deputies said a glass storm door at the home where the shooting was had multiple bullet holes in it. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her hip and underwent surgery.
Watch the chase below:
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.