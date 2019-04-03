WATCH: Shooting suspects jump from moving vehicle, flee after Pontiac police chase

Shooting suspects jump from a moving vehicle after a police chase April 1, 2019 in Pontiac. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - Authorities are looking for two people after a shooting led to a police chase Monday in Pontiac.

Watch a video of the chase below.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the 600 block of Palmer Drive just before 10 p.m.

Deputies got a suspect vehicle description, and a deputy saw the vehicle leaving the scene. When he tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away and drove a short distance before three people jumped from the rolling SUV and fled on foot.

Authorities said an AR-15 and two handguns were found in the back seat of the vehicle.

A K-9 located one of the people who jumped from the vehicle, an 18-year-old Pontiac man. Authorities said he was arrested without incident. He was wearing body armor when he was arrested.

Two other people haven't been located.

Deputies said a glass storm door at the home where the shooting was had multiple bullet holes in it. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her hip and underwent surgery.

Watch the chase below:

