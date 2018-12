SOUTH LYON, Mich. - A teacher at Millennium Middle School in South Lyon has a unique way of greeting her students in the morning.

Tamara Besco has a custom handshake with each of her students, and she somehow remembers all of them when she says good morning to her class.

Besco's handshake greetings have gone viral.

You can see video of her handshakes and watch Steve Garagiola's full story in the video posted above.

