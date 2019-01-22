VIDEO: Suspect steals car batteries at closed Detroit business, flees by jumping fence

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video committing larceny around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident happened at a Project Green Light Detroit location on the city's west side in the 18000 block of Joy Road. A witness reported seeing the man stealing car batteries from the site.

At the time of the theft, the business was closed. The thief was seen throwing the batteries over the fence, then jumping over it and fleeing the area.

The thief is described as a black man wearing a beige coat with a hood and dark pants.

If you have any information about the theft, you are asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.