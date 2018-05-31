WATCH: Tow truck procession held for driver killed on I-94

A tow truck funeral procession was held Thursday for a driver who was killed Tuesday in a crash on eastbound I-94 at US-23 in Pittsfield Township.

Michigan State Police said tow truck driver Nader Chehadi, 42, of Ypsilanti, was assisting a school bus with engine problems at the time of the crash. Chehadi was at the rear of the bus when an SUV struck the school bus, killing him. The SUV contained two adults and three children. Ypsilanti Schools confirmed there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

The three children were taken to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in critical condition. Two adults were taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, also in critical condition. Two others suffered minor injuries.

Trucks started lining up Thursday morning at the Islamic Institute of America in Dearborn Heights.

Watch part of the procession above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.