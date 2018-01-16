WATCH: Victims address former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

LANSING - Nearly 100 victims are expected to appear and speak during the sentencing hearing for former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar who has plead guilty to several counts of sexual abuse and assault.

Nassar has plead guilty to abusing young girls for decades. His main sentencing hearing started on Tuesday and is expected to last at least four days with nearly 100 victims speaking.

Below you'll find victim statements as they are being made. This list will be updated throughout the day. (Warning: Strong, disturbing language in videos)

Kyle Stephens was the first victim to address the court. She was six years old when Nassar began abusing her.

“You convinced my parents that I was liar,” Stephens said. “You are a repulsive liar. Little girls don’t stay little girls forever.”

Stephen's father killed himself after finding out the truth.

Jessica Thomashow, 17, was given permission from her parents to be identified at the hearing and told the court about her first serious injury.

“I went into the back room and that’s when everything changed,” Thomashow said. “You took advantage of my innocence and my trust.”

Thomashow described multiple sexual assaults in Nassar's office.





The mother of Chelsea Markham discussed how these crimes affected families.

Markham killed herself in March 2009.

"Every day I miss her and it all started with him," she told the court. "It has destroyed our family."

Jade Capua told the court how Nassar stole her innocence and made her world a terrifying place.

"You broke and shattered a lot of girls," Capua said. "You manipulated us to trust you because you're a doctor and doctors do no wrong, only heal. You are not a healer."

Alexis Moore said believes Nassar should never see or be in contact with a young person ever again.

“As a nation we need to take control,” Moore said. “Sexual offenders need to know that they cannot continue with the crimes they are committing and that no matter how long it takes for a survivor to come forward, their crimes will be exposed and their actions will be admonished.”

Watch her statement below:

Olivia Cowan talked about how she struggles to find peace in her life and how the abuse she suffered has affected her family.

“My deepest pain and fear was the thought of my two young daughters ever being hurt like this,” Cowan said.

Watch her statement below:

Rebecca Mark began seeing Nassar as a high school freshman.

“I see how devious and practiced it must have been for him,” Mark said.

Watch her statement below:

Bethany Bauman said she is angry with herself for not recognizing the abuse sooner.

“Having to relive my experiences over and over, almost 20 years later, brings back so many memories and emotions,” Bauman said. “We all trusted Larry and are angry at the way you deceived us.”

Watch her statement below:

