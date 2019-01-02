WATCH: Whitmer signs first executive directive as Michigan governor

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed her first executive directive as governor of Michigan on Wednesday.
Whitmer signed a directive that she said will protect public health, safety and welfare in Michigan. The aim is to avoid a public health crisis, such as the lead-tainted water crisis in Flint.
"This rose to the top of concern, and that's why we are leading with it," she said.
Whitmer, 47, is Michigan's 49th governor and the second woman to lead the state.
