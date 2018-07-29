Water main break causes flooding in Midtown Detroit

DETROIT - City crews are working on yet another water main break, but this time it’s in the heavy populated Midtown and Cass Corridor area.

ORIGINAL STORY: West Canfield Street flooded at Second Avenue in Midtown due to water main break

On Saturday, there was water all over the place in the midtown area. There were several neighborhood streets underneath water that stretched across several blocks.

"I came around here, and I saw the water main just gushing," said Judith Melander.

Melander said the flooding started around noon.

"We walked around the corner to the flower shop and as we were coming back, we saw that the street had flooded. Probably halfway up the tires before we got over here, and it just kept rising," said Melander.

Things got so bad the water forced a large tree to fall. Local 4 cameras were there as crews began working to fix the issue. Meanwhile, neighbors said it’s an issue they are worried about.

"We’re worried about the destruction, obviously to people’s property and damage to the street. Right now, I’m just worried about stopping it, it doesn’t seem like they know, it just seems like there is a lot of confusion," said Carly Strachan.

Water crews said the issue is a 30-inch transmission main break.

