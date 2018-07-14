Water main break floods Detroit street when workers can't get to underground shutoff valve

DETROIT - A broken water main led to a flooded street that caused water to spill into into homes Friday.

Greeley Street near Nevada Avenue filled up with water that kept coming because workers couldn't get to the water shutoff, which was paved over when the street was recently repaved.

City workers opened fire hydrants to release pressure, but it was too late to stop the flooding that moved into basements, leaving residents with a big mess.

Water department officials struggle to find the shutoff value under the water. (WDIV)

