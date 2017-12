A water main break caused several motorists to be stranded on Detroit's west side Thursday, December 28, 2017. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A water main break on Detroit’s west side flooded streets with icy cold waters Thursday and trapped motorists during their morning commute.

The break happened at the corner of Collingwood and Holmur streets.

Two vehicles became stranded in the flooded street.

Authorities believe the freezing temperatures were partly responsible for the break.

