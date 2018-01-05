Water main breaks on Sheridan Street in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Crews are working to repair a broken water main Friday morning on Sheridan Street between South Evergreen and McKinley streets in Plymouth.

Sheridan Street will be blocked while crews work to make repairs in the frigid temperatures. Plymouth city officials said severe ice conditions will be found near the water main break. Ice may have formed outside of the immediate area of the water main break near the intersection of Sheridan and Evergreen streets.

"It is anticipated that it will take several hours for crews to make repairs to the water main. The extreme cold temperatures will slow the efforts of the crew and equipment to make repairs," a statement from the city reads.

Officials say the water system remains safe and secure. However, residents in the immediate area of the water main break may experience decreased water pressure as crews work to make repairs.

