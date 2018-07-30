Water pipe from 1882 to blame for main break in Detroit's Midtown

Crews are cleaning up several neighborhoods in Detroit's Midtown.

This comes more than 24 hours after a water main break flooded several roads in the area inside and around the West Canfield Historic District.

Workers dug up the pipe. It has years of wear and tear, it dates back all the way to 1882, but Sunday, the pipe has reached its end of the tunnel. Crews worked deep in the hole, to repair the old pipe. Saturday it broke in half.

“I saw water just spurting out of the street, I think this is the spot, where the break was, it was just this fountain coming out,” said Julie Mingo.

Julie Mingo lives around the corner and was walking by when she saw the damage, “Then while, we were standing talking to people, we saw this good size tree, just come slowly, topping down on top of cars,” said Mingo.

A spokesperson with the Detroit Water and Sewage Company said the problem is a 30 inch hold in one of the pipes and of course the old infrastructure in the ground. The next step is to repair the pipe and fill up the hole.

Meanwhile Mingo said fixing the pipe could leave for a bigger mess, “I am concerned, that if we don’t take care of stuff, it’s going to blow up. It’s fun to take care of the new and shiny stuff, but if you don’t take care of the old crappy stuff too, otherwise it’s going to crap out on you,” said Mingo.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.