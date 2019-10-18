Waterford cop put on unpaid administrative leave after being charged with force and coercion

WATERFORD, Mich. - A two-year veteran of the Waterford Township Police Department is facing two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct which allegedly occurred in Genesee County late last year.

Kevin Thompson, 29, of Grand Blanc is scheduled for an examination Oct. 28 before Judge Mark Latchana of Genesee County's 67th District Court.

Waterford Township Police Chief Scott Underwood said Thompson was off-duty when the alleged crimes happened.

Underwood said he became aware of the charges on May 30 and immediately placed Thompson on unpaid administrative leave from the department. He will be placed on unpaid administrative leave until the case is resolved.

"On Thursday, May 30, 2019, the Waterford Police Department became aware that Officer Kevin Thompson had been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, 3rd degree, by the Genesee County Prosecutor. The alleged incident took place while Thompson was off-duty and did not occur within the Township of Waterford. Kevin Thompson, a two year veteran of the Waterford Police Department, was immediately placed on administrative leave and he will remain on leave without pay until there is some resolution in the pending case," said the Waterford Police Department in a statement released Friday.

Thompson's charges include force or coercion.

According to court records, the incident took place Dec. 28, 2018. Thompson was arraigned on June 3 in Genesee County.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.