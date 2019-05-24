Waterford police detain juvenile after threat made at middle school

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Waterford police responded to Pierce Middle School around noon today to investigate an alleged threat made by a 14-year-old student.

The male student made statements that were overheard by at least two other students, referencing “shooting” and “shooter.”

He did not have any weapons, police said. The student was taken into custody and transported to the Oakland County Children’s Village pending review of a juvenile petition by the Oakland County Prosecutors Office.

Threats and threatening statements should never be made, not even in a joking manner, police said.

"There are consequences for those who make these threats. Anyone who hears these types of threats or knows of a threat should make police and school officials aware, as was the case today," the Waterford Police Department said in a statement.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.